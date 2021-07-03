Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of ESCO Technologies worth $34,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.38. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

