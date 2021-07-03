Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,775 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.79% of Urban Edge Properties worth $34,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.77. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

