Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $657,962.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $728,528.45 and approximately $657,962.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00138240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00169622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.41 or 0.99822634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.