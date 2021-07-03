Nuggets Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $3,064.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00169084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.60 or 0.99684003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

