Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR opened at $60.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

