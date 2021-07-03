Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,644. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.94%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.