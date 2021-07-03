Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NES remained flat at $$2.18 on Friday. 13,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,349. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

