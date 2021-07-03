nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2,941.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.29% of nVent Electric worth $60,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 112.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,724 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $32,638,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $19,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 501,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,803. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

