NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $693.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NVIDIA stock opened at $819.48 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $388.50 and a 12-month high of $820.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $662.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,554 shares of company stock worth $63,904,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

