nYFI Trading Down 0.1% This Week (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nYFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.00742773 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.