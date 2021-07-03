Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Oak Street Health posted earnings of ($72.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,844 shares in the company, valued at $33,731,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock worth $484,730,360. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSH opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion and a PE ratio of -0.80. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

