Obee Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $5,553.99 and $51.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00168628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.35 or 1.00211013 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.