ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ObsEva stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 537,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $169.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ObsEva by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in ObsEva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ObsEva by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

