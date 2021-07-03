ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Separately, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday.
Shares of ObsEva stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 537,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $169.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ObsEva by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in ObsEva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ObsEva by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.