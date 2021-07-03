Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 1,783 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $938.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $858.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $566.21 and a 52-week high of $939.47. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

