Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.19 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.