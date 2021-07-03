Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 154.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OFED traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48. Oconee Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 21.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.