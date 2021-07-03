Oddz Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $4.15 million and $314,319.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00137718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00169344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,581.84 or 1.00028176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

