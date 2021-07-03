Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Hits $760,433.99

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $760,433.99 and $7,140.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 37.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00141690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00169168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,579.87 or 0.99638837 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 178,186,385 coins and its circulating supply is 158,088,644 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

