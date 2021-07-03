Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $11,162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 697,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,860. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

