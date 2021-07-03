Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE OLN opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

