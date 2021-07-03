Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OMCL opened at $149.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 194.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

