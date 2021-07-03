Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Update

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.3289 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.