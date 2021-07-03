Ontology Gas (ONG) One Day Volume Tops $7.83 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $199.69 million and $7.83 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00749661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.07 or 0.07724382 BTC.

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,740,218 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

