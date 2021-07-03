Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Open Lending reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Open Lending stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 520,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Open Lending by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.