Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Up 32.3% in June

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:OPY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.64. 57,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,115. The company has a market cap of $642.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 34.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 141.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

