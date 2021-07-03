Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in June

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71. Opsens has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Opsens in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

