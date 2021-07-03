OptionRoom Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $90,524.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00138416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,636.09 or 1.00037214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.