Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $366.73 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00052834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.11 or 0.00731034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.82 or 0.07575326 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

