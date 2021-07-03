Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Orchid has a total market cap of $189.26 million and $30.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,024,117 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

