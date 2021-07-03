Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 361,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.97% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMBT. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $3,880,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMBT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

