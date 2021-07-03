Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 223,933 Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 223,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 1.84% of Marlin Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,920,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth $3,459,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,966,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Shares of Marlin Technology stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,610. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.