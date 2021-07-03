Oribel Capital Management LP Buys 1,200 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GoDaddy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 50.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 535.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,366,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 858,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,188. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.31.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

