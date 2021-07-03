Oribel Capital Management LP Buys 149,100 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 292.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up 1.3% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IHS Markit by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,666,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,266,000 after acquiring an additional 771,815 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,664,000 after buying an additional 249,853 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,425,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.72. 1,447,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.68 and a 1 year high of $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

