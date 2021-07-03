Oribel Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 418,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.67% of Mason Industrial Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIT. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,981,000. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 9,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,605. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

