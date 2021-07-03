Oribel Capital Management LP Increases Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 240.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,600 shares during the period. Zynga accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Zynga worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $82,831,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 122.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,580 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.91. 18,630,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,834,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,043 shares of company stock valued at $6,892,059. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

