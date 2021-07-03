Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $1.52 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 151,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIBU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

