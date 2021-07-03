Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $2.60 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.62, a PEG ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

