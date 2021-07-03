Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $4.13 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 416,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $188,000.

Broadscale Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

