Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $4.19 Million in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 422,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

Slam stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 6,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

