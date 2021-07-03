Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $5.63 Million in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 575,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.30% of Provident Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

