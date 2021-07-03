Oribel Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE:WEX traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $199.85. The stock had a trading volume of 243,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,355.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,434 shares of company stock worth $27,523,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.