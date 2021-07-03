Oribel Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,600 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,044,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.33. 5,639,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,722,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.