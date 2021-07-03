Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 2.22% of TLG Acquisition One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter worth approximately $967,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

NYSE TLGA remained flat at $$9.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,707. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.