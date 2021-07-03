Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New $8.97 Million Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 915,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,000. COVA Acquisition makes up approximately 0.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 10.35% of COVA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
COVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,161. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
COVA Acquisition Profile
Featured Article: Beige Book
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA).
Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.