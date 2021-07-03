Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 466,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.81% of GO Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 168,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 52,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.