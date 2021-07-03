Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,600 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,801. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.