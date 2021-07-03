Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,600 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F5 Networks stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,801. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.
F5 Networks Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
