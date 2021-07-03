Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 912,986 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 912,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,000. 26 Capital Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 11.15% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADER. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000.

Shares of ADER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

