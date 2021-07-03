Oribel Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. 569,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

