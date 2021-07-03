Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 2,300 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.98. The company had a trading volume of 425,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,806. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.