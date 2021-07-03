Oribel Capital Management LP Takes $2.97 Million Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 299,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

ITQRU stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 1,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,663. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

